US approves $330M arms deal for Ukraine
US approves $330M arms deal for Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US Department of State has approved the sale of two new arms packages to Ukraine for a total of $330 million, the Pentagon said.

One of the packages, worth $180 million, will be aimed at strengthening the air defense systems of the Ukrainian armed forces. It includes the supply of necessary equipment (spare parts, consumables, etc.), as well as training and maintenance services for American systems.

The second package, worth $150 million, is aimed at modernizing Ukraine’s M109 self-propelled howitzers. It includes repair and major overhaul equipment, technical assistance, training, and logistical support. It is noted that Ukraine has officially applied for this assistance to maintain the combat readiness of the howitzers transferred to it.

The Pentagon said that this deal meets the US interests and is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of continuing “Russian aggression.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
