Unibank - the Main Sponsor of the Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier in Armenia

For the first time in Armenia, the Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier will be held. The Velosolutions UCI Pump Track is organized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Velosolutions. The main sponsor of the event in Armenia is Unibank.

The tournament will take place on August 9 at the Boo Mountain Bike Park in Vanadzor, under the supervision of UCI-certified referees.

For the first time, Armenian cyclists will compete in Vanadzor for a ticket to the UCI Pump Track World Championship. The winner in each category will receive a fully sponsored ticket to the finals, which will be held in Switzerland.

For many years, Unibank has prioritized the promotion of sports and a healthy lifestyle, consistently supporting Armenian athletes and sporting initiatives.

“We are delighted that this significant international cycling event will take place in our country, giving Armenian cyclists the chance to enter the global arena. Unibank continuously strives to create new opportunities for athletes, foster growing interest in sports, and inspire the younger generation to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. We also closely cooperate with the Armenian Cycling Federation,” said Mesrop Hakobyan, Chairman of the Management Board of Unibank.

“We have the capacity to organize a global-class event in Armenia, one that will inspire the next generation and show that cycling is not just a hobby, but a lifestyle and a community. This competition provides a unique opportunity for Armenian cyclists to compete on the world stage. We look forward to seeing all of you on August 9 at the Boo Mountain Bike Park,” said Emma Petrosyan, Armenian organizer of the UCI Pump Track.

Today, pump track is considered one of the most modern, spectacular, and extreme formats in cycling sports. After each category's competition, there will be breaks during which guests will have the opportunity to enjoy leisure time; enjoy the stunning nature of Vanadzor, listen to quality music, and go cycling with their family members.