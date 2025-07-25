News
Armenia soldier who died in Syunik Province was Movses Poghosyan, 18
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Armenian border guard serviceman who died in Syunik Province was 18-year-old Movses Poghosyan.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that a border guard troop soldier of the National Security Service of Armenia died in Davit Bek village of Syunik Province as a result of an incident with a fellow serviceman.

A criminal case has been initiated into the death of this soldier—and under Article 522 of the Criminal Code: causing a soldier to commit suicide by negligence, Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed by the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

Other investigative and procedural actions are being carried out.

Also, a forensic examination of the body has been ordered.
