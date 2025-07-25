Israel ambassador to Azerbaijan makes strange descriptions of Armenia

Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek gave a press conference, and made strange statements and very ambiguous insinuations.

Starting with praise for Azerbaijan, he said that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel can turn into a regional power.

According to him, it is an honor for Azerbaijan to have achieved such development in such a “difficult neighborhood.”

"Azerbaijan, like Israel, lives in a difficult neighborhood," the Israeli diplomat added.

This strange description is apparently directed at Armenia, since the latter is basically the only country with which Azerbaijan has a conflict. Unlike Israel, Azerbaijan's relations with Iran—at least in their current state—are far from conflict. Or, which is also likely, the Israeli diplomat simply demonstrated political illiteracy.

Also, Deek boasted that he was the first to visit the Armenian city of Shushi in Azerbaijani-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.