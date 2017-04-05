News
In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war
20:01, 05.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics
Author: Ani Afyan


Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). April 2, 2016.

At around 3.30 in the morning, the Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire ignoring the truce signed in 1994. The attack comes in several directions of the contact line between the NKR and Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The hostilities would later be called “a four-day war”.

During the four-day fierce fighting, the Armenian servicemen defended security of the people for whom this land is home. Many of the soldiers will not return alive.

It is our duty to know and remember each of them. Our and your duty.

In memory of Armenian soldiers who fell in unfinished war

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
