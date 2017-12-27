Karasin on Armenia-EU agreement: Accords signed in other formats shall not violate commitments with Russia

We always treat our neighbors and allies as people who have their own views on life and foreign policy.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and State Secretary Grigory Karasin told the above-said to Kommersant newspaper of Russia. He noted this when asked about Moscow’s view on the recent signing of the European Union (EU)-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
“Our [Russia’s] neighbors are sovereign states; this applies also to our CSTO, EAEU allies,” he said. “It’s understandable in the modern era that they develop multi-vector contacts; it’s natural in the 21st century.
“We have never made our neighbors and allies make a choice; but we have the right to expect preeminence of allied relations.
“Besides, the agreements signed in other formats—including the Armenia-EU agreement—shall not violate the commitments on which we have already come to an agreement.”