YEREVAN. – The demonstrators—led by “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—have marched and reached Davtashen District of capital city Yerevan.

Pashinyan told reporters that on April 24—the anniversary of Armenian Genocide, they will march to the Armenian Genocide Memorial at Tsitsernakaberd Hill. But he noted that they will make a more specific decision on their actions for that day on April 23, and proceeding from the situation.

“This is a network-wide battle; sometimes the [protesting] people themselves decide what to do,” he added. “If [PM] Serzh Sargsyan will be at Tsitsernakaberd on that day, I believe people will want to organize a face-to-face talk with him on that day. We will discuss that scenario; and if we see that this option has support, we will seriously consider it as well.”

And when asked as to whether he sees himself as the Prime Minister of Armenia if Serzh Sargsyan resigns, Nikol Pashinyan responded that he cannot make such a statement, “Because our main task is to successfully complete the velvet revolution.”

“A revolutionary committee will be established,” he added. “But the process itself is more important than the formation of an organizational body.”

Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday announced that on Friday, they will resume their protest action of total blockade of Yerevan streets. Also, he noted that they will close off subway stations, too, and called on everyone to either not go to work or to join them on Friday.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.