Moscow is concerned over the growing tensions between Iran and Israel, spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Moscow is concerned over the growing tension between Iran and Israel and hopes that all parties will show restraint and resort exclusively to political and diplomatic means to resolve all existing problems,” RIA Novosti reported quoting Peskov.
As reported earlier, the Iranian defense forces reportedly attacked dozens of military targets belonging to the Iranian Al-Quds forces in Syria last night in response to rocket attacks by Iranian forces deployed on the territory of the UAR.