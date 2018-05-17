The initiative for Israel’s official recognition of the Armenian Genocide is gaining momentum at an impressive pace, according to Israel Radio.

The bill, initially submitted by MK Itzik Shmuli has been endorsed by no fewer than 50 MKs from both coalition and opposition parties, Jewish Press reported

The bill has received endorsements from Likud, Zionist Camp, Habayit Hayehudi, Meretz, and Shas.

The bill states that the Knesset will officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and will mark it on a special annual day. In addition, the bill seeks that Israel also officially recognize the massacre of the Assyrian population.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein decided to join the campaign, saying he would do everything in his power to advance the bill as soon as possible and use all the tools available to him.

According to Jewish Press, it is not clear how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will respond to the initiative.

