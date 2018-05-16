Israeli lawmakers Itzik Shmuly and Amir Ohana are going to present a bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the MPs, it's time to recognize the Armenian Genocide, a move Israel had previously avoided in order not to harm relations with Turkey.

“We won’t accept moralizing from the antisemitic Turkish butcher who bombs thousands of Kurds in northwest Syria every day, and whose country is responsible for the genocide of the Armenian people and the historic horrors toward the Assyrians,” said Itzik Shmuly.

Amir Ohana, in his turn, noted that it’s not too late to do justice.

“The time has come to officially recognize the terrible injustice done to the Armenians,” Ohana said.

Earlier, leader of Israel’s opposition Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid said his party would lodge a bill in the Knesset recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

According to diplomatic sources, the final decision whether to recognize the Genocide or not will be taken by Prime Minister Netanyahu. The Israeli Foreign Ministry refused to comment on the issue.