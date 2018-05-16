Israeli transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz is the second Israeli minister to call for acknowledgement of the Armenian Genocide in two days.

In an interview with Ynet, Katz said: “there is no moral and historical reason not to acknowledge the Armenian holocaust in reference to the rising tension between Israel and Turkey.”

“Erdogan is trying to increase tension and incitement against Israel, he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and an ideological enemy of Israel,” Katz added.

On Tuesday Israeli education minister Naftali Bennet urged his country to recognize the Armenian Genocide in response to insulting comments by Turkish president Erdogan.

The tension between the two countries increased after Erdogan accused Israel of “genocide” of Palestinians and called it a “terrorist state”. Turkish president also said his country is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Israel.

