Israeli education minister Naftali Bennet urged his country to recognize the Armenian Genocide in response to insulting comments by Turkish president Erdogan, The Times of Israel reported.

“I approached the Knesset Speaker to authorize an official Israeli recognition of the Armenian Genocide committed by Turkey,” Bennet said.

The minister said it was a mistake to sign a compensation deal with Erdogan in 2016 which was worth tens of millions of dollars and added that he himself voted against “that shameful agreement”.

Bennet also proposed Israeli citizens to cancel their trip to Turkey and requested Prime Minister discuss with the Cabinet recognition of the rights of the Kurdish minority in Syria.

Earlier Erdogan accused Israel of “genocide” of Palestinians and called it a “terrorist state”. Turkish president also said his country is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Israel.