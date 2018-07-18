News
Minister: We cannot name date when North South highway will be ready
Minister: We cannot name date when North South highway will be ready
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – It will be possible to say when the construction of the North-South Road Corridor will be over only after the problem of funding is solved, Transport Minister Ashot Hakobyan told reporters. 

He added that the law enforcement officers are trying to find out whether they was embezzlement and abuse.

“I will not touch upon the issue, whether there was embezzlement and abuse within this project, since this is beyond my powers,” Hakobyan explained. 

According to him, there is no funding for construction at four sites - Artashat-Sisian (175 km), Sisian-Kajaran (60 km), which is the most difficult one, as well as roundabout section of Gyumri (23 km) and Gyumri-Bavra (35 km).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
