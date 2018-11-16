News
Armenia Ombudsman prepares special report on shooting at Armenian border villages
Armenia Ombudsman prepares special report on shooting at Armenian border villages
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.—Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has prepared a special report on the shooting at Armenian border villages by Azerbaijani side.

The English-language report about the shooting at several border villages of Tavush region in September will be sent to the international agencies. Ombudsman focused on the rights of children, women, the disabled and the elderly. The data was collected through surveys and interviews with the locals, the administrations of the villages and teachers, given that school and kindergartens are often targeted.

The shelling was targeted at inflicting damage to the civilians. The village of Koti was shelled on 2, 4, 5, 15, 16 and 29 September. A villager was wounded. The road, houses and cars were under fire. The same happened in Baghanis, Vazashen and Aygehovit villages.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
