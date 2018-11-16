News
Dissolved Armenia parliament ruins adoption of RPA-proposed draft bills
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The dissolved Armenian parliament ruined on Friday the adoption of draft bills, presented by the group of MPs from the Republican Party of Armenia faction.

Only 28 deputies voted in favor of the draft bill proposing amendments banning meetings on the territories belonging to the Armenian Apostolic Church, another 14 abstained from the voting, while during the re-vote, the number of voters backing the amendment increased up to 43.

Another draft bill on amendments to law on the security of the Catholicos of All Armenians was backed by 28 deputies only.

After failure to adopt the second draft bill, many RPA deputies left the hall.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
