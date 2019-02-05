Hikari Armenian-Japanese Center hosts event dedicated to Lunar New Year Japanese

YEREVAN. – Hikari Armenian-Japanese Center hosted on Tuesday a festive event in connection with the Lunar New Year Eve
The meeting was attended by Japanese Ambassador Jun Yamada and Japanese embassy staff.
Jun Yamada handed over the presents to winners of the 15th Haiku international contest- Violeta Gevorgyan, Varduhi Dalakyan, Lilit Simonyan, and Margarita Khachatryan.
During the event UWC Dilijan College student Suzuki Sao played two songs on Armenian duduk- Armenian folk song Dle Yaman and Japanese Sakura.
The students of the center presented their three-month origami work dedicated to April developments in Armenia.