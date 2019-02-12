Armenia PM: Poverty is in the head

YEREVAN. – Poverty is not just a societal phenomenon, but also psychological, and it has to do with a certain kind of thinking.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said the aforementioned at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

“Poverty is not something connected to purely economic relations; the ‘poverty’ of a man is in the head,” Pashinyan added. “First and foremost, misery is the poverty. My personal objective has been that the citizen of the Republic of Armenia surmounts the misery.”