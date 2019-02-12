News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.85
EUR
553.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Poverty is in the head
Armenia PM: Poverty is in the head
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – Poverty is not just a societal phenomenon, but also psychological, and it has to do with a certain kind of thinking.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said the aforementioned at the National Assembly, as he presented the five-year program of the Government of Armenia.

“Poverty is not something connected to purely economic relations; the ‘poverty’ of a man is in the head,” Pashinyan added. “First and foremost, misery is the poverty. My personal objective has been that the citizen of the Republic of Armenia surmounts the misery.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
MP: More facts in Pashinyan's speech rather than in his program
If you believe the program has to be short, and people trust you...
 Armenia attorneys’ and accountants’ income will not be taxed
As per the PM, this is because the State Revenue Committee currently does not have a corresponding program assurance to be able to implement this tax administration…
 PM: Armenia government considering mechanism for property confiscation without indictment
“We have grounds that this is considered a normal practice in the European Court of Human Rights’ positions in the fight against corruption,” Pashinyan said…
 Armenia government to promote briquette production
With the help of a loan policy…
 Premier: Economic revolution should fund Armenia banking system
And the government will help so that interest rates on bank loans be as low as possible…
 Armenia PM: Tax payments have increased
Pashinyan stressed that the government was at the phase of amending the tax law…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos