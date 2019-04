YEREVAN. – Active engagement in politics, economics, public life and public administration do not contradict our perception of a traditional family, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during first ever Forum on Women’s Entrepreneurship held in Armenia.

“We have many visible examples that justify our position. I want to urge all women to make a step in economic revolution. Women can be more efficient, more cautious, more balanced and more calculating in entrepreneurship,” he said.