Yerevan hosting Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has gotten underway Tuesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Armenian and Russian Prime Ministers Nikol Pashinyan and Dmitry Medvedev are attending the event.

The delegation from Kyrgyzstan is led by the country’s prime minister, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, the Belarusian delegation—by PM Sergei Rumas, and the Kazakh delegation—by PM Askar Mamin.

First, a narrow-panel session will be held, followed by an extended meeting with the participation of delegations.

Meeting of the first deputy PMs of the EAEU member states was convened Monday.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.