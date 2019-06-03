News
Members of Armenia's VETO movement tried to break through police barrier
Members of Armenia's VETO movement tried to break through police barrier
Members of the VETO movement and police officers clashed as the members tried to break through and enter the office of the Open Society Foundations with the demand to dissolve Open Society Foundations-Armenia.

One of the members of the movement said even though public order has not been violated, police officers are pushing and not letting the members of the movement exercise their right to hold a peaceful demonstration. “We’re not going to leave. We’re going to stay here until we manage to break through the police barrier. The police are currently committing an illegal act by not letting us approach the office,” organizer of VETO movement Narek Malyan said, adding that he and the other members won’t stop, even if they are arrested during the demonstration.

“The Open Society Foundations of Soros is organizing clashes in Armenia. The representatives want to create a conflict between the Armenians of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and see bloodshed, but we’re here to disallow it. By the order of Armenia’s Prime Minister, police officers are protecting the office of Soros,” Malyan said.

The members of the movement are holding a protest at a certain distance from the office. “If the police don’t tell me why I can’t hold a demonstration here, I will have to use my strengths to exercise my right to hold a peaceful demonstration in front of the office of Soros,” Malyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
