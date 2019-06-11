News
Tuesday
June 11
News
Russian Ambassador to Armenia: Natural gas talks contain many components
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


Natural gas talks contain many components, said Russian ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin on Tuesday.

The ambassador noted that such components are the analysis of tariffs, gas prices, and investment potential.

"In this regard, serious investments are expected from Gazprom Armenia CJSC. Talks are conducted with the participation of representatives of the company, as well as ministries of the two countries. In any case, you need to wait for the final results," he added.

An agreement on the price of Russian gas has not yet been reached. The question is in limbo from the end of last year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
