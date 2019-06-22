Pashinyan: Our main objective is to promote, encourage individual effort in Armenia’s development

Our main objective is to promote and encourage the individual effort in the development of the Republic of Armenia, because we are convinced that the individual effort by the citizens of the Republic of Armenia is the turning point, the turning-point phenomenon that shall raise Armenia to another level—in terms of economy, politically, and in all respects. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday stated this at the “My Step for Tavush Province” business forum, in Dilijan city of Tavush.
Also, the PM brought numerous examples of how ordinary people have made a personal effort, managed to create something new with little investment, and although they have not done a great deal at first glance, in reality, what they have done is unique for Armenia’s development.
“Money is not important at all; the important thing is that he wakes up every day and knows what he needs to do,” Pashinyan added, in particular. “[And] at the end of the day, he feels satisfied because he senses that he created, composed something new. He realizes that he has triumphed.”