Deputy PM Avinyan: Armenian-Georgian agenda is full of many promising projects in energy, transport (PHOTOS)
Deputy PM Avinyan: Armenian-Georgian agenda is full of many promising projects in energy, transport (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Tenth meeting of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation is in progress Thursday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

In his opening remarks at the event, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan—who is also co-chair of the aforesaid commission—noted that the activities of this commission are another evidence of the efforts to develop Armenia-Georgia cooperation.

Also, Avinyan expressed a conviction that as a result of the activities of this commission, new prospects will be opened in numerous domains, and he stressed that the Armenian-Georgian agenda is full of many promising projects in energy and transport.

The Armenian official added that the resumption of the activities of this intergovernmental commission creates a new and good foundation for the further strengthening and development of Armenian-Georgian relations.

Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, Maya Tskitishvili—who similarly is co-chair of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation—also delivered opening remarks at the tenth meeting of this commission.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
