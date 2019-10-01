Armenia PM: Our relations with Iran should be as far as possible from geopolitical influences (PHOTOS)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who arrived in Armenia to participate in the Eurasian Economic Union Supreme Economic Council.

Welcoming the Iranian President, he noted that “relations between our countries have been good, and continue to be, and our position is that our relations with Iran should be as far from geopolitical influences as we are immediate neighbors and have many common interests.”

The Prime Minister noted that this is the first visit of the Iranian President to Armenia after the political changes in the country, and Armenia attaches great importance to relations with neighboring and friendly countries. The parties attached importance to the activities of the regular intergovernmental commission meetings, which resulted in the development of economic ties.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia highly appreciates Iran's balanced position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

Rouhani, in his turn, thanked PM for the warm reception and note that they attach great importance to developing and expanding relations with Armenia in all areas as a friend and neighbor.

According to him, they are ready to continue working with the government to develop and implement new projects, expand gas and electricity project volumes and they are ready to implement electricity generation projects in Armenia through gas, wind and solar, and the Iranian side is also interested in cooperation with Armenia in the field of transport infrastructure, including in various road construction projects in our country.

Prime Minister Pashinyan welcomed the Iranian side's readiness to expand its gas-electricity program. The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Iran instructed the officials of the governments of the two countries to develop and submit proposals for expanding cooperation in this field within the shortest timeframe.

The sides also touched upon issues related to cooperation in the field of railway, high technology, customs, science, tourism.

Hassan Rouhani noted that the volume of trade turnover between the two countries has increased significantly since the assumption of the leadership of Prime Minister Pashinyan's team and the joint programs continue to be successfully implemented. The Iranian president added that they were also willing to discuss the process of implementing the Meghri HPP construction program, increase bilateral investment, increase trade turnover through free trade zones.

The sides also exchanged views on the transit routes to connect the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that the realization of this program is in the strategic interest of our country and Armenia is ready to take practical steps to that end.

In the course of the meeting the parties also discussed other issues of regional importance and referred to the process of settlement of the Karabakh issue. Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked the Iranian president for maintaining a balanced stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. For his part, Rouhani highlighted the importance of resolving the conflict through peaceful talks, taking into account the positions and opinions of all parties to the conflict.