News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Yesterday very important event occurred for our civil aviation
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Yesterday very important event occurred for our civil aviation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Yesterday a very important event occurred for our civil aviation: Europe’s largest airline [Ryanair] has decided to enter Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

“I was surprised by the fact that there already are [Ryanair airline] tickets on sale since yesterday,” the PM added. “And tickets [for these flights] from Yerevan to Rome, or to Milan, can be purchased for [just] 30 to 56 euros.”

Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, for his part, noted that the respective pricing policy is aimed at offering the cheapest and most affordable airline tickets.

“The entry of such companies has a considerable impact on tourism flows as well as on outbound tourism,” he noted. “This creates an opportunity to travel.”

Pashinyan said, however, that no food is served on board these flights, and the passengers’ luggage should not be large.

Also, the premier informed that Armenia’s “air tax” will be exempt for the destinations that have not been serviced for 12 months and flights will be launched toward them. 

“This applies to all airlines,” he added. “This will bring along very major changes, and they will be for our citizens, our economy.

“It’s very important that we be consistent in our strategic perceptions, and, as time shows, don’t follow meaningless noise, cries.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
PM says our biggest problem is capital expenditures
"But compared to last year, we have made much more capital expenditure...
 Minister: It was profitable for economic operator to do nothing, and then to pay fine if accident happens​
The legislation deals with EIA in the first stage, later the Ministry of Emergency Situations has a technical security process which is more general...
 EUR 10 million grant to be allocated to agriculture sector
The EUR 10 million grant provided by this agreement will consist of two parts...
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 PM: Ryanair entry into our market will increase tourist flow to Armenia
Ryanair has officially announced that it will enter the Armenian air transport market…
 SRC: Import of car for business can be formalized according to previous laws after December 1
“That is, if a person knows that his cargo will be delivered within the next month…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos