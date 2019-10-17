Armenia’s Pashinyan: Yesterday very important event occurred for our civil aviation

YEREVAN. – Yesterday a very important event occurred for our civil aviation: Europe’s largest airline [Ryanair] has decided to enter Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

“I was surprised by the fact that there already are [Ryanair airline] tickets on sale since yesterday,” the PM added. “And tickets [for these flights] from Yerevan to Rome, or to Milan, can be purchased for [just] 30 to 56 euros.”

Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, for his part, noted that the respective pricing policy is aimed at offering the cheapest and most affordable airline tickets.

“The entry of such companies has a considerable impact on tourism flows as well as on outbound tourism,” he noted. “This creates an opportunity to travel.”

Pashinyan said, however, that no food is served on board these flights, and the passengers’ luggage should not be large.

Also, the premier informed that Armenia’s “air tax” will be exempt for the destinations that have not been serviced for 12 months and flights will be launched toward them.

“This applies to all airlines,” he added. “This will bring along very major changes, and they will be for our citizens, our economy.

“It’s very important that we be consistent in our strategic perceptions, and, as time shows, don’t follow meaningless noise, cries.”