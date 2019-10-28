Armenian parliament former speaker Ara Babloyan is charged.
A recognizance not to leave was chosen as a preventive measure.
As reported earlier, Ara Babloyan is suspected of usurping power.
Earlier, Arsen Babayan, the former deputy head of the parliament’s apparatus, was arrested in this case. The reason for such a heavy charge was a certain violation of the registration deadline for the statement of the former chair of the Constitutional Court, Gagik Harutyunyan. According to investigators, Harutyunyan submitted a statement on March 5, 2018, and was registered on March 2.
Gagik Harutyunyan claims that the statement was submitted not on March 5, but on March 1.