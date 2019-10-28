Attorney: Charge brought against Armenian ex-parliamentary speaker groundless

The charge brought against former chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan concerns two articles, including Article 300 (usurpation of power), which has never been applied in the history of the Republic of Armenia and in international practice, and Article 314 (with respect to official fraud). This is what Ara Babloyan’s attorney Aram Vardevanyan told journalists today.
“We don’t accept the charge with respect to both articles. We believe it is groundless and entails several problems from the legal perspective,” he noted.
Vardevanyan assured that his client has shown proper conduct at the highest level and added that the report filed by independent MP Arman Babajanyan is partially justified.
Earlier, it was reported that a charge has been brought against Ara Babloyan.
A signature to not leave the country has been selected as a preventive measure.