Cases of illegal adoption of Armenia children by foreigners have been revealed

YEREVAN. – Numerous cases of illegal adoption of children by foreigners have been revealed in Armenia.
According to the obtained facts, two Armenian citizens, using their contacts, had organized the adoption of more than three dozen Armenian citizen children by Italian nationals, the National Security Service (NSS) press service informed.
As a result, they have indirectly impeded these children’s adoption by Armenian citizens.
The NSS has launched a criminal case into this apparent crime.
An investigation is underway.