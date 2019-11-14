News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 14
USD
477.46
EUR
526.02
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.46
EUR
526.02
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Cases of illegal adoption of Armenia children by foreigners have been revealed
Cases of illegal adoption of Armenia children by foreigners have been revealed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Numerous cases of illegal adoption of children by foreigners have been revealed in Armenia.

According to the obtained facts, two Armenian citizens, using their contacts, had organized the adoption of more than three dozen Armenian citizen children by Italian nationals, the National Security Service (NSS) press service informed.

As a result, they have indirectly impeded these children’s adoption by Armenian citizens.

The NSS has launched a criminal case into this apparent crime.

An investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
3 people die Artsakh road accident
Law enforcement authorities are finding out all the circumstances of the incident…
 Armenian Embassy in Russia: Ashot Bolyan killed in Moscow was Armenian citizen
A criminal case has been opened…
 3-time world Thai boxing champion Ashot Bolyan killed in Moscow
He headed the World Association of Armenian Sports Federations…
 Armenia acting Police Chief introduces Lori and Gegharkunik Provinces' police chiefs
The acting police chief assigned to intensify efforts to...
 Armenian government wants to toughen penalty for pickpocketing
According to Galyan, where in the past a pickpocketer could only be...
 Truck runs over cyclist in Etchmiadzin
The cyclist died on the spot...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos