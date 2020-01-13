Armenia mourns for victims of Baku pogroms

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s top officials visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the Baku pogroms. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, and numerous deputies are at the memorial.
On January 13, 1990, the mass pogroms of the native Armenian population began in the Azerbaijani capital. Several thousand supporters of the National Front of Azerbaijan, seeking power, staged large-scale pogroms in Baku on national grounds.
The Soviet Azerbaijan leadership had officially acknowledged that the pogroms were committed on national grounds.