Armenia approves comprehensive program of measures to combat coronavirus impacts

The Armenian Government has approved a comprehensive program of measures to combat the coronavirus impacts.
The issues were presented by Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, who noted that, given the current situation in the world, it is necessary to have some polarization regarding what needs to be done, as well as regarding the use of resources.
“This polarization will be in the following directions: in the event of deformation of consumption in the system, a certain decrease in liquidity is also observed, and it is assumed that we need to take a number of measures to neutralize this problem,” he said.
“A second direction is a group of people who have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, and we must focus and support them,” he added.
According to him, the third direction is to ensure the social protection of socially vulnerable groups of the population. “We need to take measures in this direction,” he noted adding that next comes the re-equipment of the healthcare system and the replenishment of state reserves. “That is, the formation of an effective system for managing medicines, raw materials, property, and food resources is underway,” he added.
Armenia has already confirmed 290 coronavirus cases. A state of emergency has been declared in the country.