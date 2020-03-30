News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia government to provide monetary assistance to those fired from their jobs between March 13 and 30
Armenia government to provide monetary assistance to those fired from their jobs between March 13 and 30
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – At its special session Monday, the government of Armenia approved the sixth measure to neutralize the economic impact of the coronavirus in the country.

Accordingly, the government will provide financial assistance to citizens who have been fired from their jobs between March 13 and 30. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said this at the special session of the government.

According to Batoyan, this financial support shall be allocated as a lump sum and in the amount of the minimum monthly salary in Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, clarified that this decision applies to those who have lost their jobs from March 13 to 30 due to the state of emergency that has been declared in the country because of the coronavirus, have not found a new job, and are not a beneficiary of the previous program.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian government proposes not to perform autopsy of citizens died from COVID-19
“Given the fact that the degree of contagion of the coronavirus infection is not yet clear…
 Armenian specialist: Data collection during phone calls is good tool from perspective of political oversight
He said even though it is great that the content will not be...
 Armenia parliament majority: Sometimes we are under total oversight because of our behavior
If we can solve another goal by taking small information, in reality, we will not be able to prevent the spread of this epidemic in any way…
 Armenian MP slams bill submitted by government
According to the parliamentarian, this bill can be considered...
 EU to assist 3,000 vulnerable households in Armenia
In response to the coronavirus pandemic in the Eastern Partnership…
 EU allocates €140 million to help Eastern Partnership countries in fight against coronavirus
Commission will also redirect the use of existing instruments worth up to €700 million to help mitigate the socio-economic impact…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos