Armenia government to provide monetary assistance to those fired from their jobs between March 13 and 30

YEREVAN. – At its special session Monday, the government of Armenia approved the sixth measure to neutralize the economic impact of the coronavirus in the country.
Accordingly, the government will provide financial assistance to citizens who have been fired from their jobs between March 13 and 30. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said this at the special session of the government.
According to Batoyan, this financial support shall be allocated as a lump sum and in the amount of the minimum monthly salary in Armenia.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, clarified that this decision applies to those who have lost their jobs from March 13 to 30 due to the state of emergency that has been declared in the country because of the coronavirus, have not found a new job, and are not a beneficiary of the previous program.