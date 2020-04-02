News
Thursday
April 02
News
Yerevan's largest hospital to treat only those infected with COVID-19
Yerevan's largest hospital to treat only those infected with COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center in Yerevan will only treat those infected with COVID-19, said Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan on Thursday.

According to him, there are already 16 institutions with patients tested positive for COVID-19, patients in a mild state, as well as citizens with symptoms. 

“Nine medical institutions are now engaged only in the treatment of patients infected with coronavirus,” he said.

Taking into account the growth in the number of infected people, it was decided that the largest medical center in Armenia - Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center - should also deal with this problem. 

“The hospital will be completely freed today and will be used only for the treatment of those infected with coronavirus,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
