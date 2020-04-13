News
Government approves 11th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Government approves 11th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – At its special session Monday, the government approved the 11th measure to neutralize the economic consequences of the novel coronavirus in Armenia, and which was presented by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

In particular, he noted that the aim of this measure is to assist a group of people facing social problems as a result of the difficulties caused by the spread of this disease in the country.

The beneficiaries of this measure shall be all resident subscribers who have signed natural gas and electricity supply contracts whose February expenditures did not exceed AMD 10,000 for natural gas consumption and AMD 5,000 for electricity consumption.

This assistance shall be provided to each such subscriber in the amount of 50% of the amount paid for the natural gas and electricity consumed in February.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
