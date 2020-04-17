Murder in Armenia; man, 36, found dead in car

A murder with the use of firearms took place Friday in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.
At around 10:20am, the police received a call that there was a man's dead body in a car on the Tsovagyugh-Shorzha-Vardenis motorway, shamshyan.com reported.
The police and investigators who arrived at the scene found the dead body of the driver—Gegham Abrahamyan, 36, a resident of Yerevan—in the car.
According to the forensic doctor, he has a gunshot wound.
Sometime thereafter, the police apprehended Artur Kirakosyan, 32, a resident of Gegharkunik, on suspicion of committing this murder.
The police and investigators also found the firearm that was the murder weapon.
The suspect has been detained.