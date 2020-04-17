News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Murder in Armenia; man, 36, found dead in car
Murder in Armenia; man, 36, found dead in car
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


A murder with the use of firearms took place Friday in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

At around 10:20am, the police received a call that there was a man's dead body in a car on the Tsovagyugh-Shorzha-Vardenis motorway, shamshyan.com reported.

The police and investigators who arrived at the scene found the dead body of the driver—Gegham Abrahamyan, 36, a resident of Yerevan—in the car.

According to the forensic doctor, he has a gunshot wound.

Sometime thereafter, the police apprehended Artur Kirakosyan, 32, a resident of Gegharkunik, on suspicion of committing this murder.

The police and investigators also found the firearm that was the murder weapon.

The suspect has been detained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Sargsyan questioned as witness in case under investigation by National Security Service
His attorneys have issued a statement…
 Man arrested for stabbing Gyumri policemen
The investigation is still in progress…
 Armenian court rejects prosecutor's appeal
Harutyunyan is charged with being an accomplice to...
 Armenian accused of killing Azerbaijani is released from custody
The prosecutor's office of Armenia has lifted his pretrial arrest…
 MiG-31 aircraft crashes in Kazakhstan
An accident investigation commission has been appointed…
 Japan seizes record-setting batch of cocaine
Japanese police believe an organized crime...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos