Armenia schools will not conduct final exams this year

YEREVAN. – We have come to the conclusion that we will end the [school] year with remote [education], there will be no existing classroom classes, and remote education will continue in May as well. The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, on Monday announced this on livestream.
According to the Minister, no final exams will be held in the country’s schools this year, and the schoolchildren will pass to the next grade, or graduate from school, based on their grades.
According to Harutyunyan, the schedule of these exams is also conditioned by the conscription. "In the case of graduates, we have a very important security issue—the issue of conscription; we do it in such a way that we do not hinder the conscription in any way and do not create problems," he said. "The priority for us was not to harm the conscription."