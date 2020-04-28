News
Armenia PM: We will be in COVID-19 crisis for at least a year
Armenia PM: We will be in COVID-19 crisis for at least a year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – Now who can say how long this crisis of coronavirus will last? I, for example, can say that our calculations show that we will be in this crisis for at least a year, until March next year. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this live on his Facebook page Tuesday, referring to the matter of utility payments in Armenia.

"Therefore, if we say that people may not pay the utilities during the whole crisis, it means that, let’s say, there will be no electricity in the country," he added.

Pashinyan said that the electricity and natural gas of the beneficiaries of the 11th and 12th anti-crisis measures have not been turned off, and the matter is about 300 thousand subscribers. "The whole problem is that we have not been able to locate the real needy," he said, in particular. "Our goal is to help people who really have a social problem."

"The crisis is a crisis in the sense that we will all—the country, the government, political credibility— suffer," Pashinyan added. "The crisis throws new challenges at every turn, and we must address them."
