Citizens stage protest outside Armenia government building

YEREVAN. – About a dozen citizens are protesting in front of the building of the government of Armenia, demanding to turn the natural gas and electricity back on in their homes.

Before the start of this protest, the police asked these people to isolate and not to violate the decision of the commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation.

"Try to voice your issue in another way," the police said.

A citizen responded that he had tried to voice the issue in another way, but nothing happened.

"The [natural] gas and the lights are off in my house," said one of the protesters. "Perhaps seeing this protest, the commandant will make exceptions."

The police inspected the movement authorization documents of the protesters, and said that the location of movement was violated and registered an administrative violation.