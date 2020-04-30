Armenia parliament deputy chair speaks about his altercation with opposition union member

National Assembly of Armenia Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan told live on Facebook about his altercation with Artur Danielyan, a member of the opposition Adeqvat union.
"It all started when my friend and I were walking home from work when we saw three young men near the home, in the park, one of whom is a well-known figure within some circles," Simonyan said, in particular. "I know him from the [ruling] Civil Contract party. It’s about Artur Danielyan. We went ahead. And when he stared at me for a very long time, I said, “Hi, Arthur,” in response to which I heard, “Hi, son of a b****.” I approached [him] and said that I had the same opinion about him, and I hit him on the nose with my head.
I don't think anyone can say that it was probably right to do otherwise. I understand, I realize that I am a state official, but that does not mean that someone can allow himself [to] to a person walking on the street, greeting him. Moreover, the greeting did not contain irony.
The three of them (…) tried to stop me by shoving and hitting me. I basically wanted to understand what was going on and who was trying to hit me. A small fight broke out in that area, after which people passing by the street started shouting, and the young men hurried to leave from that place.
If the public, if the police, if the judge finds that the steps which I consider self-defense were wrong, I am ready to bear accountability.”