Armenian health minister speaks on home treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

Armenia yesterday has recorded the maximum COVID-19 cases - 134 new cases, said Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan at the government.
According to him, the total number of cases reached 2,066 and 1,103 citizens receive treatment.
“Unfortunately, we had two deaths, the number of deaths reached 32. We have only six citizens connected to mechanical ventilation devices, 17 are in extremely serious condition, 59 patients are in serious condition, he said.
According to him, if it keeps the same, Armenian will probably move on to the strategy of not hospitalizing citizens whose illness is asymptomatic or in a very mild form.
He added that we should try to postpone this day, as this will lead to the spread of the disease. “I suppose that we can act at the same pace for another 5-6 days.”