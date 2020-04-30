News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
520.57
RUB
6.51
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian health minister speaks on home treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
Armenian health minister speaks on home treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Armenia yesterday has recorded the maximum COVID-19 cases - 134 new cases, said Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan at the government.

According to him, the total number of cases reached 2,066 and 1,103 citizens receive treatment.

“Unfortunately, we had two deaths, the number of deaths reached 32. We have only six citizens connected to mechanical ventilation devices, 17 are in extremely serious condition, 59 patients are in serious condition, he said.

According to him, if it keeps the same, Armenian will probably move on to the strategy of not hospitalizing citizens whose illness is asymptomatic or in a very mild form.

He added that we should try to postpone this day, as this will lead to the spread of the disease. “I suppose that we can act at the same pace for another 5-6 days.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US says they are ready for war despite COVID-19
“Rest assured, we have taken the necessary steps to make sure our bomber and ICBM...
 Armenia official: Important domains will be reopened as of May 4
According to Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation…
 CoE: Governments must protect the essential role of journalists in democracy, especially in times of crisis
“Governments are facing unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 crisis…
 Government approves 15th measure to neutralize COVID-19 economic consequences in Armenia
The total cost of carrying out this measure is about 200 million drams…
 Armenia PM: Under new policy we will be able to serve about 1,500 serious coronavirus cases
Given how many of them will need ventilators…
 15 people are in COVID-19 isolation in Karabakh
According to Artsakh Information Center…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos