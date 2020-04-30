News
Thursday
April 30
News
Armenia official: Important domains will be reopened as of May 4
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – We are not changing our plans yet because the circle of infected people is specific. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated this at Thursday’s meeting of the government of Armenia, referring to the fact that according to Wednesday's indicators, a record number of 134 cases of the coronavirus were reported in the country in one day.

"We had a quite serious problem also in the hospital, the scope is specific there as well," noted Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation. "Nevertheless, our decisions may change depending on the dynamics of the spread of the infection. I still think there is no need for such changes. The numbers of the coming days and the scope of people will enable us to make final decisions.”

He added that they are currently going along with the scenario that the commandant’s decision on the type of economic activity will be changed as of May 4, and important domains will be reopened—but in compliance with the mandatory rules. "There is no other decision yet," Avinyan added. "Education institutions will remain closed, there will be considerable restrictions in the fields of culture and entertainment."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
