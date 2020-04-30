News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Unedited video of murders in Armenia’s Gavar is released (PHOTOS)
Unedited video of murders in Armenia’s Gavar is released (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Shamshyan.com has published an unedited version of the video footage of Tuesday’s killings in Gavar, Armenia, and photos in connection with this incident.

As reported earlier, a shootout took place in Gavar Tuesday between a group of people from this town and some residents of Noratus village. As a result of the shootings, Zorik Paronikyan, an investigator, and a young resident of Noratus sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Four others were wounded, two of whom were taken to a Yerevan hospital and the other two—to Gavar hospital.

But some hours after the incident, the relatives of the dead entered the Gavar hospital, broke windows and doors, and stabbed two of the aforesaid wounded in the hospital room, as well as one other person.

An investigation is in progress within the framework of the initiated criminal case.

There are detainees, both in connection with the shootings and subsequent incidents.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
15 persons detained under case of incidents in Armenia's Gavar, 3 others will be detained
Through investigation, data was obtained regarding...
 Prosecutor General: 26,850 crimes recorded in Armenia in 2019
An increase of 8.8% was recorded due to crimes against property, traffic violations…
 One of persons wounded in Armenia's Gavar checked out of hospital, others in critical condition
Deputy General Director of Armenia Medical Center for Surgeries...
 Report on incident between Armenia parliament vice-speaker and opposition union member sent to prosecutor's office
The police have informed…
 Georgian trucker dies on Armenia motorway
The truck was transporting wine…
 Road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn, driver dies on the spot
A car had crashed into a wall…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos