Unedited video of murders in Armenia’s Gavar is released (PHOTOS)

Shamshyan.com has published an unedited version of the video footage of Tuesday’s killings in Gavar, Armenia, and photos in connection with this incident.
As reported earlier, a shootout took place in Gavar Tuesday between a group of people from this town and some residents of Noratus village. As a result of the shootings, Zorik Paronikyan, an investigator, and a young resident of Noratus sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Four others were wounded, two of whom were taken to a Yerevan hospital and the other two—to Gavar hospital.
But some hours after the incident, the relatives of the dead entered the Gavar hospital, broke windows and doors, and stabbed two of the aforesaid wounded in the hospital room, as well as one other person.
An investigation is in progress within the framework of the initiated criminal case.
There are detainees, both in connection with the shootings and subsequent incidents.