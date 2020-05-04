Armenia official: 10,000 cases of COVID-19 likely number for country by end of May

By the end of May, 10,000 cases of coronavirus infection are a likely number for Armenia. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, said this in a conversation with journalists on Monday.

When asked about the reason for such large number of cases of COVID-19 in the country in recent days, the Minister said. "For example, 34 of them are citizens from quarantine, 58 are contacts with the confirmed case, we still have medical staff, there are people who attended the funeral, and employees of several operating economic entities. There are many hotbeds that suggest that we should all follow the rules and not hope that there is no infected person, for example, in the National Assembly. The case of the burial shows that we ourselves violate the rules, and the goals that are important are subordinated to the less important ones.”

Torosyan said that the number of 500,000 infections announced by him in the National Assembly was simply not a number. "It was the assessment of the World Health Organization about a month ago for Armenia: 500,000 cases, tens of thousands of hospitalizations, and thousands of deaths,” he said. "Fortunately, this has not happened so far because, in any case, we have been able to curb the spread of the outbreak.

We see that the numbers are rising [in Armenia], but it is difficult to say whether it will be 500 thousand or 100 thousand; our behavior will determine that number. We will have 10,000 cases or 50,000 cases by the end of May. If we have 10,000 cases, that's bad, but it's better than 50,000, which we can't control."