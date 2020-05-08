Attorneys present petition to release Armenia ex-president on personal guarantee

Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan's attorneys have presented a petition to release ex-president on a personal guarantee during the first trial after an almost two-month break.

The former prime ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan, Karen Karapetyan, and the former Prime Minister of Artsakh Anushavan Danielyan are ready to vouch for Kocharyan.

Attorney Hayk Alumyan presented copies of written statements by former prime ministers.

Despite the fact that the defense side still had requests to change the preventive measure, the court decided to first consider the submitted petition. The ex-PMs were invited to the trial and verbally made a personal guarantee statement.

Each of the guarantors is required to pay AMD 500 thousand. If the defendant does not show proper behavior, the money will not be returned.

The guarantors signed copies of the protocol and left the trial.

Then Hayk Alumyan submitted a second motion - dated March 24, when a state of emergency was already introduced in the country. The defense seeks to amend or cancel the preventive measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. He noted that European structures unequivocally declare the need to release, if possible, those arrested and imprisoned in connection with the pandemic, in particular those at risk.

According to the attorney, Kocharyan is in several such groups at once.

“I am petitioning, first of all, to cancel the preventive measure. Either change it to a preventive measure not related to deprivation of liberty, or on bail,” he said.

Speaking about the medical report on Kocharyan's health state, the attorney noted that if the court considers it necessary to publish the report, first let it consider holding a closed session.