Bright Armenia party leaves parliament's session in protest

Bright Armenia party left the session of the National Assembly in protest. Bright Armenia party head and the chairman of its parliamentary faction, in particular, noted that both they and the My Step MPs are responsible for the current incident.
“I think that the foundations of democracy and the values declared by the revolution were violated, and I think that an unprecedented case has occurred in the history of Armenia,” the MP said.
An incident occurred in the Armenian parliament involving Bright Armenia head Edmon Marukyan and My Step ruling bloc MP Sasun Mikayelyan, which led to a large-scale brawl.