Armenian minister: 45 patients are in serious and extremely serious condition in Yerevan MC

In the intensive care unit of the Surb Grigor Lusavorich medical center, there are currently 45 patients in serious and extremely serious condition, health minister Arsen Torosyan wrote Sunday on his Facebook.
According to him, another 70 patients in serious and extremely serious condition receive treatment in other departments of the medical center.
The minister, accompanied by doctors, made a detour in the intensive care unit of the medical center, asked what chronic diseases patients mostly suffer from.
A medical center employee said diabetes and hypertension predominate.
The minister also raised the issue of the MC workload.
He was informed that the intensive care unit of the MC is the largest in Armenia, and has no empty beds.