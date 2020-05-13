Armenia PM: Government can't end state of emergency in this stage

Of course, people in the city are in a good mood, but I confirmed what I had said live on Facebook in the morning. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated while he was live on the streets of Yerevan today, adding that there is a problem with following the anti-epidemic rules.
“There is a common view that everything related to the coronavirus is phony and meaningless. This is the reason why people are less alert. Some citizens say the government should tighten restrictions (set fines for leaving home without a face mask), while others demand that the government lift restrictions on public transport,” Pashinyan said, adding that there are no formulas to solve the problem since all countries are in a problematic situation.
“It’s clear that the government can’t end the state of emergency in this stage, but the government needs to change its attitude towards the restrictions to a certain extent,” he stated, adding that there has to be a strategy for people to follow the anti-epidemic rules, not stay at home all the time and that what is important is the fact that every person is responsible.