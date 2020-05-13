News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia premier on fight against coronavirus: We need to tighten measures
Armenia premier on fight against coronavirus: We need to tighten measures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – We had a consultation this morning on what to do. Yes, we need tighten the measures for leading a normal life under the conditions of the coronavirus. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Wednesday on his Facebook livestream.

"If it turns out that wearing a mask in closed spaces shall be mandatory, it shall also be mandatory," the Prime Minister added. “But we cannot live a half-life; we have to live a full life, which does not mean that we all freely get infected and infect others.”

He stated that people on the street were smiling, which is good, but added that there is nothing good in being infected with the coronavirus and infecting others with it while smiling.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Kotayk Province reports 7 new coronavirus cases
Governor of Armenia’s Kotayk Province Romanos...
 Several people who Armenia PM knows are infected with COVID-19
Pashinyan also commented on whether to resume the operation of public transport…
 Armenia PM: Government can't end state of emergency in this stage
“It’s clear that the government can’t end the state of...
 Total number of COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 20
Six new cases have been confirmed…
 Pompeo accuses Iran of inciting terror during pandemic
It was Pompeo's first trip abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic...
 Russian FM says US uses pandemic to impose its vision of world order
“The rules, as you may know, are being invented by them themselves...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos