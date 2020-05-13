Armenia premier on fight against coronavirus: We need to tighten measures

YEREVAN. – We had a consultation this morning on what to do. Yes, we need tighten the measures for leading a normal life under the conditions of the coronavirus. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Wednesday on his Facebook livestream.
"If it turns out that wearing a mask in closed spaces shall be mandatory, it shall also be mandatory," the Prime Minister added. “But we cannot live a half-life; we have to live a full life, which does not mean that we all freely get infected and infect others.”
He stated that people on the street were smiling, which is good, but added that there is nothing good in being infected with the coronavirus and infecting others with it while smiling.