Ex-Ambassador: Pashinyan has entangled Armenia in international mafia system and is making money

Nikol Pashinyan isn’t even trying to do anything. He’s just filling his pockets. This is what ex-Ambassador of Armenia to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan said in his video “End of Lies-4” posted on his Facebook page.

“Dear people, I’m sure you know that there have been attempts to reach an agreement with me and everyone, and this was 100% true because there are such people, and those people are much more in number than those who didn’t reach an agreement and went from being hated oligarchs to constructive and large owners. Understanding that he has been humiliated, Nikol Pashinyan has instructed prosecutors and investigators to frame a case of false delation against me,” he said, stating that a criminal case has been instituted in relation to his first video, but not the second video which concerned the contraband plane.

According to Minasyan, it turns out that Armenia can send a contraband plane and even a criminal case isn’t instituted in relation to this.

Minasyan also stated that Nikol Pashinyan has entangled Armenia in the international mafia system and is making money.

“It is based on the following scheme: Armenia imports diamonds from India through smuggling and takes them to two or three factories where those diamonds become ‘diamonds made in Armenia’. Here is the evidence: According to official statistics, in the first quarter of 2020, Armenia had more than 20,000,000,000 in diamonds, but to have that 20,000,000,000, the country needed to have 1,400 workers, but there are only 400 registered specialists. Therefore, this was impossible to do with 400 workers, and this is why Armenia needed to have big factories, which it doesn’t. There is only one figure-20,000,000,000 in diamonds and gold. This system was created and is managed by Nikol Pashinyan and his family, who have organized an international mafia system of import and export at the expense of Armenia’s international reputation,” he said.

At the end of the video, Mikayel Minasyan asks Nikol Pashinyan to try to do his ‘dark and loathsome’ family businesses at least within the borders of Armenia.