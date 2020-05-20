Protest staged in front of Armenia government building

YEREVAN. – The owners, employees, singers, musicians, toastmasters, and video crew of Armenia’s restaurants and event halls were holding a protest outside the government building.
They ask Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation, to allow them to work again, observing the rules of safety.
One of these demonstrators stressed, however, that this was not a rally, and that they had just come to ask the government to listen to them.
Police gave them five minutes to stop this gathering, after which they might apprehend people.
And the picketers decided that only three of them will remain to present their issue, and the others left the area.