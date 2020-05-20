Armenian police apprehend protesters near government building, including actor

Actor Sargis Grigoryan, who was one of the citizens protesting in front of the government building today, told reporters that many restaurants and event organizers have applied for loans since they know that people hold wedding ceremonies in the summer.
The owners and employees or restaurants and masters of ceremonies are asking the government to let them work along with other businesses.
“I received a small amount of money for three months. I understand the situation, but the government has reopened businesses that pose a higher risk. If this is going to go on for a long time, how long can we stay at home? Our work is seasonal. If we don’t work now, we will face problems until next summer,” Grigoryan said.
Deputies of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Ani Samsonyan, Anna Kostanyan and Gevorg Gorgisyan are also standing in front of the government building.
Ani Samsonyan agreed to receive a couple of protesters in her office, discuss the matter, state the demands and see how those demands can be met. She assured that the police will release the apprehended citizens and recommended that the protesters stop the protest for now and discuss the issue.